Tata Steel Meramandali Leverages Digital Technology to Improve Logistics Safety

Meramandali, September 18, 2024: Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) has reached a significant safety milestone by introducing the Connected Vehicle Platform and Vehicle 360° Command-Edge Centre. This advanced digital transformation facilitates control the movement of heavy vehicles, demonstrating TSM’s dedication to enhancing safety and efficiency in its plant operations.

TSM oversees the daily movement of hundreds of heavy vehicles and earth-moving equipment. The new platform tackles longstanding issues related to the lack of real-time visibility and control over these vehicles. Previously, limited communication, inconsistent safety checks, and delays in addressing violations led to inefficiencies and potential safety risks.

The Connected Vehicle Platform provides a comprehensive solution by delivering a 360° view of all rail and road movements through a systematic 5C approach:

Collecting on-ground information, Capturing data using modern technologies such as AI and IOT, Captivating key stakeholders to the abnormalities, Connecting different platforms through API, Consuming the data to delegate actions

The platform uses IoT for real-time monitoring of safety devices. These include the DRCS (Dala Raise Control System), DFMS (Driver Fatigue Monitoring System), anti-tilt sensors, proximity sensors, and rear vision cameras. Additional features include GPS tracking, geo-mapping, RFID sensors, asset optimisation, smart invoicing, and system-based safety incentives.

Commenting on the platform, Uttam Singh, Vice President, Operations, Tata Steel Meramandali says, At Tata Steel Meramandali, we’re committed to creating a safer and more efficient work environment. Our Connected Vehicle Platform revolutionizes logistics operations by providing real-time visibility and control over heavy vehicles. This digital transformation has not only significantly improved safety and reduced violations but also led to a 50% decrease in the number of vehicles needed for logistics, ultimately lowering our carbon footprint. This platform is a testament to our dedication to sustainable and responsible operations.

A dedicated command centre operates around the clock, monitoring all intra-plant vehicles to ensure a proactive approach to safety. Every vehicle undergoes a thorough three-tier safety check. This platform has significantly improved issues related to speed violations, driver alertness, and monitoring idle vehicles and has optimised resources while automatically streamlining the vendor’s billing process. This initiative has increased vehicle utilisation from 45% to 75%, and there’s been a 50% reduction in the engagement of heavy vehicles in logistics operations. The scorecard for each driver is regularly assessed, with top drivers receiving rewards and violators facing fines for safety breaches. Additionally, the platform reduces the carbon footprint by optimising traffic and vehicle operations.

The Connected Vehicle Platform complements the Connected Workforce Platform, aiming to integrate tracking of both workforce and heavy vehicles. This system fosters a culture of safety through a comprehensive violation management process.