Tata Steel Meramandali deploys female Stacker-cum-Reclaimer operators

Meramandali : In continuing its journey of inclusivity, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), located in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, has deployed four female operators as Stacker-cum Reclaimer (SCR) in its raw material handling system (RMHS) though its vendor partner Vaaman Engineers India Ltd.. For the first time in Tata Steel, female employees will work as SCR operators. At the same time one female operator for Hyva has also joined them.

Subodh Pandey, Vice President, TSM, congratulated the new recruits and interacted with them along with other executives of TSM Sandeep Dhir, Chief, Human Resource Business Partner, Subrata Basak, Chief, Logistics Operation and Suvransu Sekhar Rout, Chief, RMHS & Raw Material Processing Plant, TSM.

Welcoming them Subodh Pandey said, “We are extremely pleased to have you in our team as this marks as a monumental milestone on gender balance among the workforce in the plant. While accelerating our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, this measure will also encourage more girls to look for such jobs.”

Speaking on the occasion Basak said, “As a responsible corporate, we not only strongly believe in the diversity of our human capital but also guide our vendor partners to imbibe our beliefs and contribute to it. This is directed to reimagine how job gets done, reshape the team and empower employees wherever they work.”

Breaking the barrier, the female SCR operators with Diploma in Mechanical Engineering underwent safety induction and on the job training, prior to their onboarding for stacking and reclaiming operation, considered mostly as a male-only job.

From formation of MOSAIC, company’s Diversity & Inclusion initiative in 2015, to recruiting women in mines and participating in RISE – the largest job fair for LGBTQ+ in Asia, to the recent recruitment of transgender people, Tata Steel is evolving as a global torchbearer in inclusiveness. It is credited with several path-breaking initiatives including menstrual leaves, equal benefits for LGBTQ+ partners, gender neutral parental leaves, support for gender confirmation and more. It is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, safe and fair workplace and has taken a target of having 25 percent diverse workforce by 2025. Tata Steel is a certified gold employer under Workplace Equality Index for LGBT+ workforce.