Tata Steel Meramandali bags Tata InnoVista award for Implementation of UV Oxidation project to treat toxic wastewater

Narendrapur: Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) plant, located in Dhekanal district of Odisha has bagged Tata InnoVista award, the flagship award of Tata group on innovation of group companies, for implementation of Ultraviolet (UV) Oxidation project for treating toxic wastewater in its Coke Oven. Rajeev Singhal, Vice President, Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), Tata Steel and former Managing Director of erstwhile Tata Steel BSL received the award from Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons in Mumbai in presence of T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Steel and other dignitaries.

The award was given for the project photooxcyn: mitigation of water toxicants under ‘Implemented Innovations (Core Process)’ category. TSM has developed a cutting-edge UV Oxidation technology to treat cyanide in Coke Oven wastewater in the plant. TSM has established world’s first UV Oxidation Plant in the steel industry, with support from Research and Development (R&D) team of Tata Steel.

It has the capacity to treat 80 Cubic metres of waste water per hour. The conventional method of treating cyanide in coke oven wastewater, one of the most toxic and potentially deadly pollutants, is called solid sludge separation technology which may lead towards cyanide toxicity by secondary means of toxic sludge decomposition. However, the new technology addresses this issue. One of the best ways to handle cyanide is complete destruction of it by oxidation which the UV Oxidation plant does.

Tata InnoVista is a unique ‘One Tata’ platform for recognizing and celebrating innovations of the companies at the group level. It demonstrates the ability of group’s teams to solve real business problems with innovative solutions, with focus on creating visible impact and for nurturing a sustainable innovation culture.