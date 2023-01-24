Tata Steel Meramandali Announces Third Edition of Run-a-thon with the theme: Run For A Greener Planet

Dhenkanal : Tata Steel Meramandali is proud to announce the third edition of the Tata Steel Meramandali Run-a-thon, set to take place on February 5, 2023 in partnership with the district administration of Dhenkanal. The run-a-thon will be organised with theme “Run For A Greener Planet”. Tata Steel Meramandali will plant one sapling for each registration of runners.

The details of the Tata Steel Meramandali Run-a-thon-2023 were announced during the launch ceremony today held in Dhenkanal. After the success of the first two editions in 2019 and 2020, the event had to be put on hold due to COVID-19.

During a press conference held today at Dhenkanal, the official T-Shirt for the Run-a-thon-2023 was unveiled by Saroj Kumar Sethi, District Magistrate & Collector, Dhenkanal in the presence of Pradipta Kumar Mohanty, District Sports Officer, Dhenkanal, Mohit Das, Chief, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Meramandali, GV Dhananjay Kumar, VP, Corporate Affairs and Administration, MGM Minerals Ltd. and M P Singh, Head Administration & HR, BRG Iron & Steel.

Commending Tata Steel Meramandali for the Run-a-thon, Saroj Sethi, said “ This run with a beautiful theme – Run for greener planet, will not only spread fitness and love for sports, it will also create awareness on environment. I wish the Run-a-thon all success.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Das, said the main goal of this initiative is to provide a world-class sporting experience to the people of the Dhenkanal-Angul-Talcher region. It will also help in promoting sports, raising awareness about fitness, good health, and a sporting spirit among the community, particularly the youth.

The run will start and end at the field inside the Housing Colony of the plant and will pass through the service road of NH 55 to the nearby village road of Shibapur. The event will consist of two competitive races: a 10km run for men and women 19 years and above and a 5km run for boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 19 years.

Registration is open starting from today and will close on January 30, 2023. There will be a maximum of 3500 registrations for both the 10km and 5km runs, and enrolment will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The registration fee for the 10km run is Rs 200 and for the 5km run is Rs 150. All participants will receive a goodie bag containing a T-Shirt, BIB Chip, and Number. Finishers will also receive medals, and the highest prize money for the winners in the Men and Women category of the 10km run will be Rs 51 thousand. Total 20 prizes worth Rs 4.2 lakhs will be awarded to the winners.

To ensure the event is held to international standards, state-of-the-art technology, including Timing Mats, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips, split timing mats on the route, tracking cameras, and wifi networks will be used. Tata Steel has partnered with a Mumbai based agency with experience in organizing similar runs across the country to facilitate this.

To make the run more inclusive and broad based, TSM had reached out to local industries to partner the programme. MGM Minerals Ltd., BRG Iron & Steel, Tata Steel’s subsidiary companies Angul Energy Limited and Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited have come forward to join this event.

Runners are encouraged to register at https://tatasteelmeramandalirun.com/.