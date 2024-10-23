Tata Steel Media Maitri Football Cup: Tata Steel emerges winner defeating Koira XI

Joda, Oct 21, 2024; Tata Steel Media Maitri Football Cup tournament was held at the central playground Joda of Keonjhar district on Sunday. The tournament saw participation of six local teams i.e. Barbil XI, Keonjhar XI, Koira XI, Joda XI, Champua XI and Tata Steel XI.

In the exciting final match, Tata Steel XI emerged victorious defeating Koira XI.

Atul Kumar Bhatnagar, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel joined the occasion as the chief guest and among other prominent to grace the event were Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda; Dipak Behera, Chief, Kalamang and Gandhalpada Project; Rahul Kishore, Chief, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited; Praveen Srivastav, Chief, Slurry Pipeline and others.

The final match ended up goalless in the stipulated time and Tata Steel XI bottled Koida XI 2- 0 in a penalty shoot-out to emerge victorious.

Sarthak Das of Tata Steel XI, was awarded man of the match, thanks to his excellent show in the final match and Sanjiv Dogra of Tata Steel XI got hold of a man of the tournament award for his consistent brilliant performance throughout the tournament.

In the knockout stages, Tata Steel XI defeated Champua XI with 5-0 goals. Joda XI also secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Barbil XI, while Koira XI emerged victorious over Keonjhar XI to advance in the tournament.

In the thrilling semi-final match between Koira XI and Joda XI, Koira XI emerged victorious and qualified for the final.

Through it’s Media Maitri Football cup, Tata steel reiterates it’s commitment towards community engagement and promotes sportsmanship. Tata Steel has extended it’s gratitude towards the participants of the Media Maitri Football Cup for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

The tournament was enjoyed and hailed by one and all.