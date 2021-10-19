Tata Steel Limited and Tata Steel Europe win key recognitions at the 12th Annual Steelie Awards by World Steel Association

Mumbai : Tata Steel has bagged two of the most prestigious recognitions at the World Steel Association’s 12th Annual Steelie Awards. Out of the total six categories in contention, Tata Steel Limited has won in the ‘Excellence in Digital Communications’ category and Tata Steel Europe bagged the ‘Excellence in Sustainability’ award for its Zero-carbon logistics’.

Tata Steel Limited’s recognition for Excellence in Digital Communications also marks a hattrick for the Company in this category. Over the last few years, the Company has elevated its digital presence and communication strategy to connect with its stakeholders. As part of the evaluation, the Jury has appreciated the brand’s quality presence and activities in the web space including social media. Digital innovation and leadership practices are also given due weightage for this category.

Tata Steel Europe, on the other hand, won the Steelie Award for Excellence in Sustainability for its Zero-carbon logistics, a logistics sustainability framework focussing on Tata Steel Europe’s outbound deliveries. Its goal is to reduce transportation’s impact on climate change and local communities by embedding sustainability in daily logistics operations. Tata Steel Europe believes that logistics sustainability can and should be used to create a competitive advantage.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to receive the Steelie Awards from World Steel Association. The awards reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence throughout our businesses. It will further motivate us to benchmark our efforts in the areas of communication, sustainability, and several other contexts. We will continue to pursue new possibilities, design innovative solutions and deliver more of such remarkable initiatives in the coming years.

The Steelie Awards recognises World Steel Association member companies for their contribution to the steel industry over a one-year period. The selection process for nominations varies between awards. In most cases, nominations are requested through the appropriate membership committee and the worldsteel extranet. Entries are then judged by selected expert panels using agreed performance criteria.