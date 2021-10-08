Tata Steel launches GreenPro certified rebar Tata Tiscon 550SD

Kolkata: Tata Tiscon, India’s first GreenPro Certified rebar brand, has launched a new and superior rebar named ‘Tata Tiscon 550SD (Super Ductile)’. The brand has led the product journey from Fe 415 to Fe 500D to Super Ductile rebars and now 550SD. The new GreenPro labelled eco-friendly rebar is the next generation innovation in rebar technology and will provide more safety and strength, resulting into savings for the users.

As a tribute to all the Indian citizens who are involved in house construction and deserve ‘Zyada’ (more) in life, Tata Steel has launched the product campaign for Tata Tiscon 550SD, ‘Ab hai Zyada Ki Baari’. The campaign addresses the pain points of average Indian home builders, who work hard to make that one big investment of their life – a dream home. Tata Steel has recognised this fundamental consumer agony and has worked to make the consumer’s home building journey joyful and convenient.

Driven by innovation and excellence, the new Tiscon rebar possesses the strength of a higher-grade steel and best-in-class ductility. The rebars can easily carry more load without any structural cracks. It helps customers save up to 6% on steel, as designs made using the product leads to reduced product consumption. Tiscon 550SD, made with an improved mix of carbon, sulphur, phosphorous and other ferro alloying elements as well as post-rolling treatment, promises a stronger and more flexible rebar for the construction industry.

Pasupuleti Anand, Chief Commercial Officer (Long Products), Tata Steel, said: “Through Tata Tiscon, we aim to provide our discerning customers with high grade quality and eco-friendly rebars. The launch of Tata Tiscon 550SD, a new generation steel rebar, is part of the Company’s portfolio-building plan focussed on helping the end-users to make informed choices. Strong homes are built with strong intentions, unwavering efforts, and unmatched building materials and Tiscon 550SSD is a pioneering product built to provide relief to the customers who wish to build safe homes.”

The brand endeavours to educate and enable the ecosystem on the correct usage of the new product. The GreenPro label placed on the rebar will drive the end-users to make informed choices while creating awareness about the sustainable manufacturing practices.

Believing in the idea of delivering ‘more’, Tata Tiscon 550SD has been conceptualised and developed keeping an average Indian home builder in perspective. The product is made to perform on all three aspects: Strength, Safety and Sustainability. With Tata Tiscon, more than 5 lakh homes are built each year giving it the status of the nations most trusted rebar. Tiscon 550SD is an innovation powered with research and development that not only protects the environment but also serves as a high-grade quality product for the customers.