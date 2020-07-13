Tata Steel launched Dengue Awareness Campaign at Odisha’s Joda

Joda,: With an objective to create awareness among the people in and around Joda on dengue and the means to combat the menace, an awareness campaign was launched by Tata Steel’s Ores, Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division on Monday.

The awareness campaign was launched by Mr Surjyamani Pattajoshi, Executive Officer, Joda Municipality in the presence of Mr Tanmay Kar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Rural Development Society (TSRDS), senior officials of Joda Municipality and TSRDS at Joda Municipality office premises.

Apart from creating awareness on Dengue prevention, the campaign will also harp upon prevention of malaria and other water borne diseases in the region.

The campaign includes awareness sessions with the help of a ‘Soochana Rath’ that will visit around 50 nearby villages including Joda municipality, distribution of informative leaflets to the community and propaganda through audio. Apart from these, fogging and larvicidal spray in and around Joda to eliminate mosquitoes and their breeding sites will also start soon.

To boost awareness on precautions against dengue, Tata Steel has put out communication messages through hoarding boards on Dengue awareness in prominent locations at Joda.

