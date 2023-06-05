Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes World Environment Day

Kalinganagar : In line with the theme declared by the United Nations of ‘#BeatPlasticPollution’ and reiterating its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) observed World Environment Day with a mass plantation drive within its plant premises at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, more than 2500 saplings were planted at various locations inside the plant premises. Apart from mass plantation, to create awareness on environmental sustainability, drawing and essay competitions amongst school children along with awareness session, slogan and quiz competitions among employees were also organised earlier as part of the celebrations. Apart from this, 650 fruit bearing saplings were distributed among the nearby community and plastic cleaning drives were also undertaken in and around the plant premises and in the nearby places.

On the occasion, a ‘Herbal & Spices Garden’ was inaugurated by Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), TSK in the presence of Sankar Biswas, Chief (Mechanical Maintenance), TSK, Ajit Kar, Chief (Electrical Maintenance), TSK, Pankaj Bhure, Chief, Electrical Maintenance (CSI & RMH), TSK, Pradip Chakraborty, Chief (Utilities & Power Systems), TSK, Prakash Sanjay, Chief (Security), TSK & TSM and other senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar at Training Centre, Plot 2, Kalinganagar. The garden has 120 varieties of herbal plants and 14 varieties of spices.

The celebrations concluded with a mega event at the Training Centre Auditorium where the winners of the various competitions were awarded with certificates and gifts. During the event, the dignitaries also felicitated employees who had showcased exemplary dedication towards environment protection.

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, Tata Steel Foundation organised a seed ball broadcasting drive at Jatadhari mountain range under Salijanga Gram Panchayat under Danagadi block in which around 100 youths from the Panchayat participated and broadcasted more than 5000 seed balls of native species. Apart from this, they also organised a cleanliness drive in the mountain range.

It may be noted here that the celebrations would continue throughout the month of June, which is being observed as ‘Sustainability Month’ across Tata Steel. As part of the month-long celebrations, a series of activities have been planned that includes awareness campaigns, webinars and online quizzes on the theme ‘Smart Solutions to Plastic Pollution’.