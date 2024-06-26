Tata Steel Kalinganagar Leads the Way in Sustainable Steel Production

Kalinganagar, June 26, 2024: Tata Steel Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha is setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in the steel industry. The plant has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its ecological footprint and foster sustainability.

At the heart of its sustainability efforts is a focus on waste reduction, supply chain optimisation, and the aim of creating a greener tomorrow. Tata Steel has always been committed to the conservation, enhancement and restoration of biodiversity in its areas of operations. The company has planted more than 8 lakh saplings inside the plant premises which has led to creating a 33% green cover inside the plant. Advanced techniques like the Miyawaki plantation and seedballs method have been used to create dense plantations quickly.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar, a Zero Effluent Discharge plant, is committed towards water conservation which is complemented by a 45% reduction in freshwater consumption through optimization initiatives. The plant has also developed a ‘Rainwater Harvesting-cum-Percolation Pond’. The pond spreading over 10500 square meters has the storage capacity of 46000 cubic meters and has a green cover over 10000 square meters. The rainwater harvesting structure helps in channelizing precious rainwater to percolate down and replenish underground water table.

The company has also achieved 100% solid waste utilization, demonstrating their dedication to circular economy principles. Additionally, the plant’s “Go-Green” initiative has introduced 15 electric vehicles for employee transportation.

In addition to its other sustainability initiatives, the Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant has also embraced solar power as a key component of its renewable energy strategy. The company has installed a significant number of solar panels across the plant premises, leveraging the abundant sunlight in the region to generate clean, renewable electricity. This solar energy infrastructure not only reduces the plant’s reliance on fossil fuels, but also contributes to its goal of minimizing the carbon footprint of its operations.

As part of Sustainability month celebrations, a beeline of activities were planned by the Environment Department of TSK in June including painting competition, plantation drives, cleanliness drives, craft making competition, quiz, etc. aiming at increasing awareness among the employees and community regarding environment.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been further solidified by receiving the prestigious ResponsibleSteel Certified Site certification. This accolade positions Tata Steel as a leader in the global steel industry’s march towards sustainability.

Tata Steel has consciously invested in biodiversity conservation and has been actively working with several organisations, to enhance its performance in biodiversity conservation and significantly reduce its impact on ecosystem and biodiversity. Being a business leader in steel making, mining, and manufacturing, the Company is going beyond the regulatory regimes and setting high standards for itself on social and environmental matters.