Tata Steel Kalinganagar hosts the 53rd ‘Steel Making Operating Committee’ Meet at Jajpur

Jajpur: Tata Steel Kalinganagar hosted the ’53rd Steel Making Operating Committee’ (SMOC) Meet in association with SAIL’s Research & Development Centre for Iron & Steel at Hotel Brahmani, Jajpur of Odisha on April 27-28, 2022. The meet was attended by 45 delegates from different Steel Plants across the country.

Mr Karamveer Singh, General Manager (Operations), Tata Steel Kalinganagar & Co-Chairman, 53rd SMOC graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Professor Brahma Deo, MGM Chair Professor, IIT, Bhubaneswar, Mr Amitabh Paul, General Manager, RDCIS, SAIL, Ranchi and Secretary, SMOC and Mr R V Sangwai, Chief Operations (Steel Melting Shop), Tata Steel Kalinganagar & Convener, 53rd SMOC. The two-day meet was inaugurated by the dignitaries with lighting of the lamp. Later during the inaugural day, Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), Tata Steel Kalinganagar graced the occasion and interacted with the dignitaries.

Among others present on the occasion were delegates from various steel manufacturing companies from across the nation including JSW (Bellary), JSW (Dolvi), Tata Steel Meramandali, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, RINL, Vizag & MECON Limited, SAIL (RDCIS & CET), JSPL (Raigarh), JSPL (Angul), etc.

Addressing the participants in the two-day meet, Mr Karamveer Singh, General Manager (Operations), Tata Steel Kalinganagar & Co-Chairman, 53rd SMOC said, “The future seems to be in the steel that we produce. The Indian standards of steel manufacturing is at par with any international standard. We have to focus on import substitution which is possible only with production of superior quality of steel with a lower cost of production and learning from each other. As responsible corporates, we also have commitment towards environment for which we also need to focus on CO2 emission. Last but not the least, we need to be future ready by digitalization of our processes to help boost the safety quotient of steel plants.”

Apart from technical sessions on innovative practices towards stabilization of new facilities in Steel Melting Shop, the two-day meet also included sessions sustainability and efficiency improvement initiatives in the steelmaking process. The two-day knowledge sharing meet concluded with a plant tour of dignitaries to the Steel melting Shop of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

The Steel Making Operating Committee (SMOC) is a forum that fosters exchange of knowledge and experience on various aspects of steelmaking among different steel plants in the country. The forum also provides a platform to suggest measures to improve operational effectiveness in steelmaking.