Tata Steel Kalinganagar Holds Homage Ceremony for Padma Vibhushan Ratan N Tata

Kalinganagar : In a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s most revered industrialists, Tata Steel Kalinganagar organised a solemn homage ceremony on Thursday to honor the legacy of Padma Vibhushan Ratan N Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024.

The ceremony took place at TSK Centre inside the plant premises, where Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), Tata Steel Kalinganagar in the presence of Rabindra Jamuda, President, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Workers’ Union, senior officials, officials of TSK Workers’ Union and employees gathered to pay their respects for his monumental contributions to the nation.

Ratan Tata who was the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was not just a visionary leader but also a philanthropist whose impact extended far beyond the corporate world. Under his stewardship, Tata group expanded into various sectors, including steel, automobiles, and information technology, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s industrial landscape.

Ratan Tata was committed to ethical business practices, innovation, and social responsibility. His initiatives in education, healthcare, and rural development have transformed countless lives across the country. The establishment of the Tata Trusts, which focus on areas like health, education, and livelihood, exemplifies his dedication to nation-building.

As Tata Steel Kalinganagar moves forward, it remains committed to honoring Ratan Tata’s vision by continuing to prioritise ethical practices, community development, and sustainable growth.