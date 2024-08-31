Tata Steel Kalinganagar conducts a full-scale on-site mock drill to test emergency preparedness

Kalinganagar, August 30, 2024: With an objective to test and improve the emergency preparedness in the plant, Tata Steel Kalinganagar periodically organises mock drills inside the plant premises. One such full-scale on-site mock drill was organised on Friday to see its response capability towards potential fire incident scenario at Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Tank 1 storage at Industrial Energy Limited (IEL) inside Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant.

Other steel manufacturing companies from the region including Jindal Stainless, VISA Steel and Tata Steel group company Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, participated in the mockdrill as mutual aid partners.

This meant that while no fire incident actually took place, the mock drill entailed creation of simulated conditions on various aspects to test the readiness of different teams including Safety, Fire Brigade, Medical, Security & Operations. During the mock drill, the teams were expected to reach the site within defined timelines, ensure evacuation of personnel from the designated site, provide appropriate medical care, timely monitoring and containment of the simulated crisis and take note of practical learnings to address real time situation.

The mock-drill organised by Tata Steel Kalinganagar as per the directive of Directorate of Factories & Boilers, Odisha was attended by Umesh Chandra Sutar, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Jajpur Road Division, Ganeswar Mardi, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers, Jajpur Road Division, Ashok Kumar Behera, District Regency Officer, Ramakant Mallick, Fire Station In-charge, Danagadi and Prakash Kumar Sahoo, IIC Kalinganagar. Among others present were senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar and IEL.