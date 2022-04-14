Tata Steel Kalinganagar conducts a full-scale mock drill to test emergency preparedness

Bhubaneswar: With an objective to test and improve the emergency preparedness in the plant, Tata Steel Kalinganagar periodically organizes mock drills inside the plant premises. One such full-scale mock drill was organized on Wednesday to see its response capability towards potential gas leak scenario from Blast Furnace gas holder inside the plant.

This meant that while no gas leak actually took place, the mock drill entailed creation of simulated conditions on various aspects to test the readiness of different teams including Fire Brigade, Medical, Security & Operations. During the mock drill, the teams were expected to reach the site within defined timelines, ensure evacuation of personnel from the designated site, timely monitoring and containment of the simulated crisis and take note of practical learnings to address real time situation.

The mock-drill was organized by the Safety Department of Tata Steel Kalinganagar as per the directive of Directorate of Factories & Boilers, Odisha. Officials of Danagadi Fire Station witnessed the mock drill. Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

About Tata Steel

