Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates International Women’s Day

Kalinganagar : Commemorating International Women’s Day, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) saluted the spirit of its female work force through a series of activities during a mega event organized at Plot 2 Housing Complex, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Tuesday. The celebrations included an awareness session on nutritional anaemia in women and disorders of menstruation by Dr. Subhasmita Samantaray, Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

Mr C.L. Karn, Chief Logistics Operations, TSK, graced the occasion as chief guest along with women employees and senior officials of Tata Steel. More than 150 woman employees of Tata Steel attended the event that included on-the-spot competitions and cultural programmes by the participants that kept the audience spell bound.

The celebration was organised in line with this year’s theme “#BreakTheBias” and included many fun-filled competitions for the participants along with cultural performances. Photography contests and Meme-O-Logy competitions were rolled out last week for the women of TSK on the topic “#BreakTheBias” and the winners were felicitated during the event.

To make its women workforce feel inclusive and to test the employee’s knowledge about the incredible work done by women, daily quiz competitions were also held. The women who participated in the quiz shared their experiences during the event.

The company has endeavoured to encourage women professionals by creating proper policies to tackle issues relating to safe and proper working conditions and create and maintain a healthy and conducive work environment that is free from discrimination of any kind.