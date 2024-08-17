Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates 78th Independence Day

Kalinganagar: Tata Steel Kalinganagar observed 78th Independence Day with a lot of fervour inside its plant premises near Duburi under Danagadi block of Jajpur district on Thursday.

Ashutosh Kumar, Chief SMS & LCP, Tata Steel Kalinganagar hoisted the National Flag in the presence of senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar & Workers’ Union, and members from the community.

During the celebration, the dignitaries were spell-bound with the parade and drill showcased by the Security team. The ceremony concluded with the felicitation of the security and fire safety personnel for their exemplary performance.

On the occasion, Engineering and Projects Team of TSK also organised a Volleyball Tournament for the contract employees at Plot 2 Housing and the winning teams were felicitated by the dignitaries.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also organised at Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Ferro Alloys Plant (FAP) Bamnipal and Ferro Alloys Plant Jajpur. At NINL, the flag was hoisted by Vineet Ranjan Tripathy, Chief Operations & Maintenance, NINL. At FAP Bamnipal, the flag was hoisted by Adarsh Agrawal, Head FAP, Bamnipal and at FAP Jajpur, the flag was hoisted by Alok Kumar Panda, Head, FAP Jajpur.