Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates 183rd Founder’s Day

Kalinganagar: Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrated Founder’s Day on Thursday marking the 183rd birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata at its Kalinganagar Plant in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Keeping in mind, the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the day started with a march past by limited number of employees adhering to COVID guidelines. The march past started from the project office and culminated at TSK Centre where senior leadership of Tata Steel Kalinganagar along with other employees paid floral tributes to J N Tata.

It is worth mentioning here that Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata (March 3, 1839 – May 19, 1904) was an Indian pioneer industrialist, who founded the Tata Group. He is regarded as the legendary ‘Father of Indian Industry’.His vision inspired the steel and power industry in India, set the foundation for technical education, and helped the country leapfrog to the ranks of industrialised nations.