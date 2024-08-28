Tata Steel Kalinganagar Celebrates 165th Birth Anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata

August 27, 2024, Kalinganagar: Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrated the 165th birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata with a lot of fervour on Tuesday in its plant located in Duburi of Jajpur district.

The celebrations started with floral tributes to the great visionary during a homage ceremony at TSK Centre that was attended by Ajit Kar, Chief, Electrical Maintenance, TSK and Damodar Soy, General Secretary, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Workers’ Union as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. Among others present on the occasion were senior officials, Union representatives and employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

Similar homage ceremonies were also organised Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), Ferro Alloys Plant Bamnipal and Ferro Alloys Plant Jajpur.

After the homage ceremony, a volunteering activity was facilitated by Tata Steel Foundation in which more than 50 employees joined the ‘Tree Branch Clipping Activity at Tasar Host Plant Patch’ in Mangalpur under Sukinda block. It may be noted here that initially, the tasar (Asan and Arjun) host plants are trained through clipping, light pruning and thinning to streamline growth and improve their branching pattern.

It is worth mentioning here that Sir Dorabji Tata was the first Chairman of Tata Steel, who infused the Company with standards in corporate governance that were way ahead of its time. He introduced first-ever initiatives like 8-hour day work, maternity leave, provident fund, accident compensation, free medical aid and many more welfare measures, long before they became legal obligations.

A keen sportsman from his early years, Sir Dorabji Tata was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association and was instrumental in steering India’s entry into the Olympics.

The legacy of this great visionary will continue to inspire generations of businessmen and entrepreneurs in the future. Tata Steel salutes the courage and conviction of this pioneer and will continue to work towards building a stronger and self-reliant India.