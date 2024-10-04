Tata Steel Hosts Session on ‘Digital Interventions in Mine Water Management’

Sukinda, October 3, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) successfully hosted a session on “Digital Interventions in Mine Water Management” for the Mining Engineers Association of India (MEAI), Bhubaneswar – Sukinda Chapter at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus on Thursday. Organised by MEAI in collaboration with FluxGen Sustainable Technologies, the session focused on the ongoing efforts to introduce advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of water management practices in the mining industry.

The event was attended by representatives from major mining companies in the Sukinda region, including Tata Steel, IMFA, Balasore Alloys, and Odisha Mining Corporation. These companies, pivotal to the region’s industrial growth, actively participated in the discussions and exchanged ideas on implementing digital solutions to mitigate water-related challenges in mining operations. Deliberations were held on use of IOT based system and Artificial Intelligence in water management system.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD and Chairman, MEAI, Bhubaneswar-Sukinda Chapter, emphasized the importance of digital innovation in addressing critical issues like water conservation and management in mines. In his address, he stated, “Water is one of the most precious resources, and with the advancement of digital technologies, we now have the means to manage this resource more effectively. Digital solutions can significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce water waste, and ensure the sustainability of mining activities as well as water requirement of the community in and around the area of operation.”

The session featured a detailed presentation by FluxGen, a company known for its pioneering work in water management technologies. The presentation highlighted various digital tools and systems designed to monitor, control, and optimize water usage in mining operations. Attendees were also introduced to case studies where digital interventions had already made a measurable impact.

With a focus on sustainability and operational efficiency, the session drew widespread appreciation from the attending companies, and discussions are set to contribute towards water conservation.