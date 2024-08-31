Tata Steel Honoured with Prestigious CSR Award

Joda, August 30, 2024: Tata Steel has been awarded the ‘Best CSR Team of the Year’ at the 11th Edition of the CSR Summit & Awards 2024, organized by UBS Forums, at New Delhi on Wednesday.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony, recognizing Tata Steel’s exceptional commitment to community development in the Kalamang and Gandhalpada regions of Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts of Odisha, respectively.

Speaking on this achievement, Sourav Roy, Chief, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Tata Steel, said, “This award is a testament to our commitment towards holistic development of the community. At Tata Steel, we strive to create a more diverse and inclusive society”.

UBS Forums is India’s leading business media company known for its content-driven knowledge forums that inspire transformational leadership across industries and individuals.

Tata Steel’s CSR initiatives, which operate under seven core themes, have significantly impacted the lives of local communities. These initiatives focus on empowering local communities, enhancing education and skill development, promoting health and safety and driving sustainable development.

The award underscores Tata Steel’s unwavering efforts to create lasting, positive change by closely collaborating with local stakeholders.

The event featured participation from industry leaders, including Shilpa Jaiswal, Head of CSR at J.K Cement, Praveen Karn, Group Head of Sustainability and CSR at Spark Minda Group and Pawan Singh, Chief EHS Head at GT GS, Siemens.

This recognition reinforces Tata Steel’s commitment to CSR and its role in fostering sustainable growth and development in the regions where it operates.