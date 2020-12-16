Tata Steel Group & PGTI to host Tata Steel Tour Championship 2020

Jamshedpur: The Tata Steel Group and PGTI will be hosting the Tata Steel Tour Championship at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur from December 17 to December 20, 2020. The event offers a handsome prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore and will feature a field of 125 professionals.

The Tata Steel Tour Championship will be the seventh event of the 2020-21 Tata Steel PGTI season. The tournament will be a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be a cut applied after 36 holes. The Pro-Am event preceding the tournament will be played on December 16. It will be for the first time in six years that a PGTI event in Jamshedpur will be jointly staged at both Beldih and Golmuri golf courses.

The format for the event is as follows: In round one, one half of the field will play its 18 holes at Beldih Golf Club while the other half of the field will play its 18 holes at the Golmuri Golf Club. In round two, both halves of the field will switch venues (those who played at Beldih in round one, play eighteen holes at Golmuri in round two and vice-versa). In rounds three and four, after the cut has been applied, all players will tee off from Golmuri and play their first nine holes at Golmuri before moving to Beldih to play their second nine holes.

The tournament will feature a star-studded field including Indian golfing greats such as Anirban Lahiri (7 international wins), SSP Chawrasia (6 international wins), Gaganjeet Bhullar (10 international wins), Jyoti Randhawa (9 international wins), Shiv Kapur (6 international wins) and Rahil Gangjee (3 international wins). The other prominent names in the field include defending champion Udayan Mane, India’s highest-ranked golfer Rashid Khan (282 in the world rankings), PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa and Viraj Madappa, to name a few.

Former Asia No. 1, PGA Tour regular and Olympian Anirban Lahiri, returns to play in Jamshedpur after nearly 13 years. Lahiri, a two-time winner on the European Tour, last played in Jamshedpur during the 6th Tata Open in January 2008. Shiv Kapur, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, returns to play in Jamshedpur after 16 years. Kapur last played in Jamshedpur at the 3rd Tata Open in November 2004 where he finished runner-up.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, and Captain, Jamshedpur Golf, said: “It is heartening to see the initiative taken by PGTI to continue with the Golf tour this year even during these difficult times. The format of this year’s tournament will be an exciting challenge for professional golfers as it will be played over two golf courses – Beldih and Golmuri. It is befitting that the top golf professionals of the country will be competing for the top honours in the season ending Tata Steel Tour Championship 2020.

Tata Steel is committed to the development of sports in India and has always been in the forefront of nurturing and supporting sporting talent. The association with PGTI is a natural outcome of our shared goal of promoting Indian talent to compete at highest level of golf. The event promises to be an engaging four days for the golf enthusiasts in Jamshedpur.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said: “We thank Tata Steel for being a pillar of support to PGTI even in these challenging times. The Tata Steel Tour Championship, the most-awaited event of the Tata Steel PGTI calendar, promises to be a spectacle for golf fans as some of the leading lights of Indian golf such as Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jyoti Randhawa, Shiv Kapur and Rahil Gangjee, are set to rub shoulders with the emerging stars of the country. This year the tournament will also have the added excitement of being played across two venues – Beldih and Golmuri – as adaptability to the two courses will be the key to winning. We thank T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, and Sanjiv Paul, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel, and Captain, Jamshedpur Golf, for their continued commitment to the growth of Indian professional golf.”

The two venues, Beldih & Golmuri golf courses, are both lush green, beautiful and very well-maintained, with the charming Dalma Hills in the background. While the 70-year-old Beldih Golf Course flaunts long fairways, Golmuri Golf Course is a smaller, greener, boutique course disallowing golfers any room for error.

