Tata Steel Foundation’s Anti-Larval Drive Concludes

Kalinganagar, September 12, 2024: To protect communities from mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon season in Odisha, Tata Steel Foundation had started a targeted anti-larval campaign as part of its ongoing Vector Borne Disease Prevention Programme in Kalinganagar region. This initiative, which began in early August has concluded on Wednesday.

The initiative aimed to reduce the prevalence of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and lymphatic filariasis by eliminating mosquito breeding sites in high-risk areas in Danagadi and Sukinda blocks in Jajpur district of Odisha. In the month-long campaign, the anti-larval campaign covered over 16,800 households and treated potential mosquito breeding sites across 112 villages across 13 Gram Panchayats of Danagadi and Sukinda blocks.

Led by Tata Steel Foundation’s Public Health Team, the initiative was supported by government staff including ASHAs, ANMs, CHOs, multi-purpose health workers, community mobilisers, Sarpanchs and PRI members. This collaborative effort underscores a holistic approach to public health, working closely with government health institutions.

The initiative focussed on reducing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases by targeting mosquito breeding grounds through a combination of biological, chemical, and environmental interventions. The initiative aimed to reduce disease prevalence, control mosquito population, and engage the community in identifying and reporting breeding sites to encourage health-seeking behaviour.

Equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks, goggles, and protective clothing, the teams were trained by District VBD health officials from Jajpur to ensure proper spraying techniques and coverage of rural areas.

In a world defined by climate change, the spread, transmission, and impact of vector-borne diseases is slated to intensify and therefore by fostering active community involvement, Tata Steel Foundation aims to reduce the risks associated with mosquitoes.

As mosquito-borne diseases are become increasingly prevalent in the region, Tata Steel Foundation is working to reduce the associated risks by actively engaging communities.