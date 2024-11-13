Tata Steel Foundation Unveils New Building at Anganwadi Centre in Danagadi

Danagadi, November 12, 2024 – Tata Steel Foundation today dedicated a new building for Anganwadi Centre in New Chandia village under Chandia Gram Panchayat, Danagadi Blcok. The building, with a boundary wall, will provide crucial early childhood education, healthcare, and holistic child development services to approximately 50 children from surrounding families.

The building was inaugurated by Debdoot Mohanty, Chief, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK), in presence of Ravindra Kumar Jamuda, President, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Worker’s Union (TSKWU), Nandiniprabha Lenka, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Danagadi, Pandu Singh Khuntia, Sarpanch, Chandia Panchayat; Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, Odisha, along with other TSK, TSF and TSKWU officials, Local Community members, Anganwadi workers and Children.

Built with support from Tata Steel Foundation, the new Anganwadi center represents a significant investment in the community’s future. The facility will play a vital role in improving the nutritional and health status of young children in the region. This initiative reflects Tata Steel’s ongoing commitment to supporting community development and empowering future generations through sustainable and impactful initiatives focused on early childhood care and education in the Kalinganagar area.