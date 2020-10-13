Tata Steel Foundation training womenfolk of several villages in and around Kalinganagar on mushroom cultivation

Kalinganagar: As part of its endeavour to empower women to earn a living of their own, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) is training womenfolk of several villages in and around Kalinganagar on mushroom cultivation. This was undertaken extensively during the lock down period and subsequently involving more and more women.

Telephonic training was undertaken to motivate them to start mushroom cultivation in their house premises in a small scale. The idea was that later, when they have enough funds to construct sheds for cultivation of mushrooms, they can expand.

During the lockdown, women cultivators were unable to procure paddy straw mushroom seeds to plant during the season. Tata Steel Foundation took an initiative for doorstep delivery of seeds to ensure that they have a steady source of income.

In the first phase, the Foundation facilitated procuring and providing seed bottles to 29 farmers belonging to 11 villages of seven Gram Panchayats twice at their doorsteps. The women cultivators purchased mushroom seeds at Rs13 per bottle. As they had no difficulty in finding markets for the produce and are getting Rs. 200 per kilogram of mushroom. This has added to their income and profit. They have earned Rs. 3,69,442 in last three months which has helped them in supporting their families.

Manjulata, who was actively involved in mushroom cultivation during the lockdown period, says, “We had to depend on our husbands and parents to meet our personal expenses during the lockdown period. But now, we have become financially independent which is a great feeling. Procuring seeds was the biggest challenge which was resolved by the TSF team and we have a steady source of income now.”

Training for mushroom cultivation is also being imparted online and telephonically to 18 women cultivators. Out of them, seven have started their mushroom production and five are in the process of mobilising resources to start production soon.

It may be noted that, apart from providing training, TSF is also providing help in regular surveillance of mushroom sheds and connecting them to mushroom federations. Earlier, five women were also sent to Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for certification course on mushroom cultivation.

Garnering income through mushroom cultivation

