Tata Steel Foundation successfully conducts Jyoti Fellowship Exams for over 1200 students

Jajpur, October 1, 2024: Tata Steel Foundation successfully organised the Jyoti Fellowship Examination, offering more than 1200 students from economically disadvantaged Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families the opportunity to compete for merit-based scholarships. Held across 15 centres in the Danagadi and Sukinda blocks of Jajpur district, the examination aims to empower deserving students to pursue their educational and career aspirations.

The Jyoti Fellowship initiative focuses on providing financial assistance to meritorious students from rural and remote areas. Eligible participants included students in Class 8, as well as first-year undergraduates and postgraduates from 50 schools and 12 colleges. Last year, the Fellowship was awarded to 1281 students, with over 70% being girls, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to making education accessible for females from rural and tribal communities.

The Jyoti Fellowship underscores Tata Steel Foundation’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and empowering youth from underprivileged communities, ensuring they have the necessary resources to shape brighter futures.