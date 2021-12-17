Tata Steel Foundation strengthening healthcare facilities at Guali

Guali : With an objective to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents of Guali region at their doorstep, one Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) by Tata Steel Foundation is running in the area covering the nearby villages including Nuagaon, Kendhudi, Panduliposi, Bhuyan Barpada and Gandhalpada.

Over the last one year, more than 6, 100 people have been reached out to through the MMU service. The services include free diagnosis and check-up, treatment, counselling, and awareness among villagers and students. In addition to all these, the team also ensures that the referral cases get treatment at the nearest government hospitals or Tata Steel hospital at Joda within the shortest time possible.

