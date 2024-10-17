Tata Steel Foundation Recognises Rural Women’s Leadership

Sukinda, October 16, 2024: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) celebrated the International Day of Rural Women at Tata Steel Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD)’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus. The event, themed “Rural Women Sustaining Nature for Our Collective Future,” highlighted the importance of the role played by the women from rural, tribal, and agrarian communities in shaping the contours of sustainable land and resource management and in building climate resilience within rural communities.

Over 100 women who have contributed significantly to societal development, hailing from the rural and tribal communities from Sukinda and Kalinganagar regions of Jajpur district and Bamnipal area of Keonjhar district, participated in the event.

Highlighting the role of rural women in shaping the society and transforming the rural landscape, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD said, “To meet the goal of Viksit Bharat, we are committed to contribute towards women led development. As a responsible corporate, we have always honoured the strength, resilience, and the indispensable contributions of rural women to the society. Be it agriculture or family care, their leadership has always been vital in ensuring a more equitable and prosperous future.”

Addressing the gathering, Shambhu Nath Jha, Chief Mines (FAMD), stressed on recognising the crucial role of rural women in home making and nation building. Speaking on the occasion, Anjna Tiwari, Senior Area Manager, Security (FAMD) highlighted the contributions of village women in rural development and how they play a key role in societal transformation. In addition, speakers from Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and One Stop Centre (SAKHI) provided valuable insights on various government schemes and resources available to support rural women allowing them to explore viable opportunities and tap into their potential.

The event served as part of Tata Steel Foundation’s broader efforts to empower women from rural and tribal communities. By offering platforms for education, skill development, and access to vital livelihood resources, TSF through its multiple initiatives ensures that women are equipped to lead their communities and build sustainable, self-reliant future.