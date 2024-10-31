Tata Steel Foundation Organises Workshop on Tribal Languages

Sukinda, October 30, 2024: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) organised a sensitisation workshop on “Tribal Languages, Its Preservation and Promotion” at Tata Steel Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD)’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus in Jajpur district of Odisha. The workshop aimed to address the critical need for preserving indigenous languages and promoting linguistic diversity in tribal communities.

More than 100 teachers from TSF’s tribal language learning centres for Ol-Chiki and Warangchiti scripts located across Sukinda, Bamnipal and Kalinganagar regions participated in the workshop. These teachers play a pivotal role in the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen tribal language education across various regions, fostering a deeper connection with cultural heritage and supporting literacy in native scripts.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD said, “We believe that language is an integral part of our identity and culture. Rich knowledge of our indigenous people is also in their folklores and songs. Through these initiatives, we aim to not only preserve the tribal linguistic heritage but also ensure the language, culture, identity, and practices for protecting the nature are respected and celebrated.”

The event also featured a dynamic nukkad natak (street play) performed in tribal languages by the teachers’ group. Through this engaging performance, teachers conveyed important social messages on issues such as child labour prevention, the importance of education for all, health awareness on early treatment of Malaria, Dengue, Tuberculosis and malnutrition. It also highlighted the negative impacts of early marriage.

Attending the event as Chief Guest, Shambhu Nath Jha, Chief (Mines), FAMD highlighted the company’s commitment to preserving tribal languages and promoting cultural heritage. Dr. Paramananda Patel, State Coordinator, Bahu Bhasi Sikshya, Bhubaneswar, attended the event as the Chief Speaker and stressed on enhancing educational and social opportunities for tribal communities further.