Tata Steel Foundation Organises Workshop on Climate-Resilient Agriculture Practices for Farmers

Sukinda, September 26, 2024: In a bid to promote adaptation measures on climate change, especially for farmers and equip them with climate-resilient agriculture practices, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) organised a one-day workshop for farmers from the Sukinda, Bamnipal, and Kalinga Nagar regions at Tata Steel Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD)’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus on Thursday. The event, aimed at driving sustainable livelihoods, saw the participation of over 200 progressive farmers eager to learn and adopt innovative farming methods that can help combat the challenges posed by climate change.

The workshop inaugurated by Shambhu Nath Jha, Chief Mines, FAMD, focused on educating farmers about climate-resilient agricultural practices, emphasizing the importance of soil health, water conservation, and crop diversity. Expert speaker from the field, Dr. Anshuman Pattnaik, former Additional Director, Agriculture Department, Govt. Of Odisha shared valuable insights with the farmers on topics like Climate Resilient Irrigation Systems and water conservation and Crop Diversification, Soil improvement and Importance of Organic Farming. Another expert Dr. Biswanath Sahoo, Scientist, Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (CIWA)-Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Bhubaneswar also shared his insights on Diversified Farming (Livestock’s & allied farming) as a mitigation plan to agriculture in response to climate change effects at the do.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD said, “Farmers are at the forefront of battling the adverse impacts of climate change. Through this workshop, we aim to empower them with the knowledge and skills required to adapt to climate change while maintaining sustainable livelihoods. Our goal is to drive a positive shift towards climate-resilient agriculture in the region.”

The knowledge-sharing session provided practical demonstrations, hands-on learning opportunities, and interactive discussions between the farmers and agricultural experts.

TSF’s continuous efforts in building resilient communities and fostering sustainable agricultural practices underscore its commitment to environmental stewardship and rural development. This workshop is part of a larger initiative to promote sustainable development in the region by enabling farmers to adopt practices that align with global environmental goals.