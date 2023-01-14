Tata Steel Foundation Meramandali Celebrates National Youth Day

Meramandali : Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) in Meramandali celebrated National Youth Day and the 160th birth anniversary of Jagadguru Swami Vivekanand with a special event held at Sarpa-Raghunathpur on January 12, 2023. Over 400 youths from surrounding villages participated in the program.

Abhishek Sharma, Head Security, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) graced as Chief Guest along with Dibyahas Ray, Head CSR, TSF Meramandali and inspired youths on this occasion. Two renowned resource persons Madhusudan Das, National Coordinator for the National Youth Project and Nirod Baran Khuntia, Master Trainer, National Service Scheme of India were also present for the event.

Referring the theme of the National Youth Festival 2023, “Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat”, both the speakers emphasized the importance of fostering hope and positive energy among young people, as well as the need to develop focus, discipline, and determination in their personality traits that can lead them to success. They also encouraged the youth to be self-reliant by utilizing the abundant alternative resources available in Odisha

The event was a great success and left all of the young people in attendance filled with hope and positivity, inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekanand.

TSF Meramandali has taken many initiatives as part of its Corporate Social responsibility in the peripheral villages of Tata Steel Meramandali for sports and youth engagement.