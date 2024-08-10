Tata Steel Foundation Launches ‘Jagrukta Rath’ to Raise Awareness on Vector-Borne Diseases

Sukinda, August 10, 2024 : Tata Steel Foundation launched ‘Jagrukta Rath’ campaign in Sukinda and Bamnipal to educate communities about vector-borne diseases, specifically targeting common yet fatal diseases like filaria, dengue, and malaria on Friday.

At Sukinda, the campaign was launched by Pramod Kumar, Head Administration, Ferro Alloys & Minerals Division(FAMD), Tata Steel in the presence of Nihar Mitra, Sr Area manager, Mining Operations, Sukinda Chromite Mines, Tata Steel, Bikash Patra, Sarpanch, Kaliapani and Community Health workers from all nearby Sub-Centers. The campaign will cover 20 villages under four Gram Panchayats namely Rasol, Kaliapani, Chingusipal and Kansa.

At Bamnipal, the initiative was flagged off by Adarsh Agrawal, Head, Ferro Alloys Plant, Bamnipal in the presence of Dr Jayant Kumar Tripathy, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation Bamnipal, PRI members, social workers, and local community members. Addressing the occasion, Adarsh Agrawal, Head, Ferro Alloys Plant, Bamnipal said, “The initiative will play a critical role in bringing health awareness directly to people’s doorsteps, fostering health-seeking behaviour, and positively impacting the region’s health and quality of life among rural and tribal communities.”

In Bamnipal, ‘Jagrukta Rath’ will travel across 30 villages in five Gram Panchayats including Rasol, Tangiriapal, Kiajhar, Deulakana, and Radhika Deipur, delivering crucial health information. In addition to Bamnipal.