Tata Steel Foundation launches Eye-Care Project ‘Drishti’ in Baliapal

Baliapal, July 19, 2024: In a bid to make healthcare accssseble and genrtare awareness around preventable blindness, Tata Steel Foundation launched Project Drishti in Baliapal, for villagers around the proposed Subarnarekha Port in Balasore here on Friday.

A total number of 62 paitents attended the eye care health camp under the project and received free treatment. It was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. Dulalsen Jagdev, Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDMPHO), Balasore, Susanta Kumar Mishra, Executive Director, Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) and Officials of community Health centres of Baliapal and Pratappur.

The ‘Drishti’ project focuses on raising awareness about cataracts and providing accessible healthcare to prevent blindness in remote rural and tribal communities. Special attention is being given to the elderly in 9 Gram Panchayats in Baliapal, where over 1,500 community members have been screened, and 214 patients have been connected to medical institutions for operations. Now, under the ‘Drishti’ project, residents of Baliapal and Basta will receive comprehensive eye care services.

The program is strategically implemented in key areas to achieve early detection and treatment of cataracts in target villages, which has led to a significant improvement in the quality of life for individuals in these communities.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Dulalsen Jagdev, Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDMPHO), Balasore, Said “The aim of this initiative is to provide comprehensive eye treatment, helping to eradicate eye diseases in the community. It focuses on reducing ROP in infants, refractive errors in school children and cataracts in the elderly. Tata Steel supports government schemes and also undertakes its own initiatives to combat eye diseases.’’

Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Executive Director, SPPL, said: “As its name suggests, DRISHTI focuses on proper eye care and treatment for common eye diseases. Initially, we identified and successfully operated around 400 cataract patients in Baliapala and Basta blocks. We also aim to raise eye care awareness among school children to prevent future issues and identify eye problems in newborns within 21 days. Tata Steel Foundation and Subarnarekha Port Management plan to reach every school and family in these blocks within 3-5 years to ensure treatment and eradicate common eye diseases. Project DRISHTI strives to provide essential eye care services to even the most remote communities.”

Teachers from local school, and Sarpanch and Panchayat Samiti members from around 18 Gram Panchayats (GPs) of Basta and Baliapal blocks in Balasore were also present on the occasion.