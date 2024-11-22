Tata Steel Foundation Flags off Tour for Outdoor Leadership Camp of Sukinda Youths  

Sukinda : Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) flagged off the tour for an Outdoor Leadership Camp (OLC) of Sukinda youths. 40 enthusiastic youths from the RISHTA project of TSF’s Sukinda unit are participating in the camp which is going to be held at Tumung region of Jharkhand. The tour was inaugurated by Pramod Kumar, Head, Administration, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD), Tata Steel at the Sukinda Chromite Mine campus, in the presence of TSF Sukinda staff.

Project RISHTA, a flagship initiative of Tata Steel Foundation, focuses on enhancing the reproductive and sexual health of adolescents and young couples in villages near Tata Steel’s operational areas.

The OLC aims to nurture leadership skills, promote teamwork, and empower participants to create positive change within their communities. Each participant was selected through a rigorous process, representing one youth for every 30 adolescents from their respective villages. All participants had previously completed the Sathiya training program, a foundational initiative that imparts essential knowledge and communication skills in adolescent health.

The OLC offers advanced leadership training sessions and dynamic team-building exercises. Participants will acquire practical exposure to address challenges in their villages, furthering RISHTA’s mission to create a network of empowered youth dedicated to sustainable community development.

This initiative underscores Tata Steel Foundation’s steadfast commitment to fostering youth potential and driving societal transformation. By equipping young individuals with essential skills and inspiring them to lead, TSF continues to make a lasting, positive impact in the communities it serves.