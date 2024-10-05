Tata Steel Foundation dedicates two new classrooms for the students of Upper Primary Project School, Nadiabhanga

Kalinganagar, October 5, 2024: With an objective to improve the learning conditions by elevating infrastructural standards of educational institutions, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) dedicated two new classrooms at the Upper Primary Project School in the Khandra village of Nadiabhanga panchayat under Danagadi block of Jajpur district.

The facility was inaugurated by Sudhir Mehta, MD & CEO, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), in the presence of Rashmita Sahoo, Sarpanch, Nadiabhanga panchayat, teachers, school students, and community members.

Constructed over 1600 square feet, the classrooms will cater to over 240 students, thereby enhancing the school’s capacity and providing an improved learning environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Kumar Meheta, MD & CEO, NINL said, “To have access to quality education is the right of every child, and through this initiative, we seek to provide better educational facilities to the children”.

The initiative marks a significant step towards enabling a better educational environment for students of the Nadiabhanga panchayat.