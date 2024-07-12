Tata Steel Foundation Dedicates Revamped School Building and Solar Streetlights in Dagara

Dagara: To enhance the learning capacities of children in villages around the proposed Subarnarekha Port project and make education more accessible, Tata Steel Foundation dedicated the renovated building of the Junior Basic School in Dagara, under Baliapal block of Balasore, on Thursday.

Smt. Subasini Jena, Hon’ble MLA of Basta, formally inaugurated the facility, accompanied by Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Executive Director of Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL), Binod Chandra Panda, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Baliapal, Namita Samal, Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) of Baliapal, and Satyananda Mohanty, Sarpanch of Dagara Gram Panchayat. They lauded the renovation efforts of this important educational institution and expressed hope for the children’s return to school.

The renovation project, which involved the complete rebuilding of the school, aimed to enhance the learning environment through improved infrastructure. The school, established in the year 1947, is one of the oldest school of this region.

Additionally, 44 solar streetlights installed by TSF near the school and other areas were also inaugurated by the dignitaries. Powered by solar energy and fitted with proximity sensors that increase the brightness of the light whenever someone walks under them, these solar streetlights will be of great help to villagers at night.

Appreciating this initiative, Smt. Subasini Jena, Hon’ble MLA of Basta, expressed her happiness to see the developmental work of TSF in the region and thanked the organization. She urged the children to study diligently and make the best use of the school infrastructure.

Thanking the local administration and the community for their support, Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Executive Director of SPPL, said, It is heartening to see the priority given to education by the local community here, which is why the literacy levels of North Balasore have remained high compared to other parts of the state. He reiterated that similar developmental work for the inclusive growth of the region will continue.

TSF has been working in the fields of agriculture, education, health, livelihood, and rural infrastructure to help the community lead better lives.