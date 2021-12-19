Tata Steel Foundation dedicates dispensary to the residents of Deojhar

Deojhar : With an objective to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents of Deojhar Panchayat in the Keonjhar district of Odisha, Tata Steel Foundation, the CSR wing of Tata Steel dedicated a dispensary to the residents of the panchayat on Sunday.

The facility was inaugurated by Mrs Minakshi Mahanta, Hon’ble MLA, Champua in the presence of Mr Mangal Munda, Sarpanch, Deojhar Panchayat, Mr Yudhisthir Palei, Panchayat Samiti Member, Mr Atul Bhatnagar, General Manager (OMQ Division), Tata Steel, Dr Suchismita Das, Chief Medical Officer, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and Mr Anil Oraon, Head CSR, (OMQ Division), Tata Steel.

Constructed over 2200 sq. ft. area, the dispensary will provide healthcare facilities to around 6000 people residing in seven villages namely Deojhar, Mahadebnasa, Kuldum, Thakurani, Siyalijoda, Gobardhanpur and Kitabeda under Deojhar Panchayat.

Apart from consultation, free medicines will also be provided to the patients in the dispensary.

Among others present on the occasion were Mr Bira Naik, Former Zilla Parishad member, Mr Benu Madhav Naik, Retd Deputy Commissioner, Excise Department, Mr Dillip Kumar Naik, Sarpanch, Anseikala Gram Panchayat, Mr Trilochan Palei, social activist, along with senior members from the community.