Tata Steel Foundation dedicates Community Resource Centre to the residents of Banspani

Joda : Tata Steel Foundation dedicated a Community Resource Centre to the residents of Behera Hutting, Banspani village under Ward Number 13 of Joda block in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The community centre was inaugurated by Mr Pratap Pritimaya, OAS, Sub-Collector, Champua in the presence of Mr Bichitrananda Nayak, Executive Officer, Joda Municipality, Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief Joda, Tata Steel and Mr Ganesh Munda, Youth Leader, Behera Hutting.

The Community Resource Centre has three rooms including an office room, common room and a bathroom. Apart from this, arrangement for water supply through overhead tank structure along with a soak pit has also been done.

The community centre will benefit more than 1200 people in the region by enabling them to organise cultural, religious and other community driven events. The centre will also serve as a platform for hosting academic and awareness sessions for youngsters in the villages.

Post this event, the groundbreaking ceremony of 160-meter-long boundary wall of hostel of Women’s College, Joda was graced by Mr Pratap Pritimaya, OAS, Sub-Collector, Champua, Mr Jitu Patnaik, Ex-MLA, Champua, Mr Bichitrananda Nayak, Executive Officer, Joda Municipality, Mrs Mrudula Mohanty, Principal, Women’s College, Joda and Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief Joda, Tata Steel. With many students staying at the hostel, the boundary wall will ensure safety of the students.

Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Foundation and faculty members of Women’s College, Joda.