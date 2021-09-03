Tata Steel Foundation commissions two state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants at Joda and Noamundi

Joda : In its efforts to combat COVID-19 and be future ready, Tata Steel Foundation commissioned two state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant at Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and Tata Steel Hospital, Noamundi on Thursday.

Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services), Tata Steel graced the occasion as Chief Guest in the presence of Mr Sourav Roy, Chief (Corporate Social Responsibility), Dr Sudhir Rai, General Manager, Medical Services, Tata Steel, Dr Rajan Chaudhry, Advisor, Medical Services, Tata Steel, Tata Steel and Mr Atul Bhatnagar, General Manager, OMQ Division, Tata Steel.

Set-up by Tata Steel Foundation, both the PSA Oxygen Plants are spread over 550 sqft each in area and has a capacity of 833 Liters Per Minute. Beside the Oxygen Plant is the Oxygen Manifold and storage area for keeping filled and empty oxygen cylinders. The PSA Oxygen Plants will not only make both the hospitals fully self-sufficient hospital in terms of medical oxygen supply but will also enhance the medical facility by providing continuous oxygen support to all beds inside the hospitals with Medical Gas Pipeline Supply (MPGS).

These plants are a step ahead in the direction of ensuring that there is no shortage of medical oxygen for patients and this has also significantly increased the number of oxygen-supported beds in every hospital.

A similar plant spread over 726 sq ft. in area with a capacity of 833 Liters per minute was inaugurated in West Bokaro in August. Plans are on for commissioning the next plant at Jharia.

Hospitals run by Tata Steel across operational areas have managed a large number of Covid-19 patients during the first and second waves as designated as Covid-19 dedicated centres, and have provided advanced medical care to community members.