Tata Steel Foundation and NINL Celebrates ‘International Youth Day’

Kalinganagar: Celebrating ‘International Youth Day’, the Regional Initiative for Safe Sexual Health by Today’s Adolescents (RISHTA) Project of Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) in association with Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) organised a mega event at Community Hall, Sarangpur village under Sukinda block in Jajpur district on Monday.

Abhisek Swain (OAS), Block Development Officer (BDO), Sukinda graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with senior officials of NINL and TSF.

More than 100 participants including Saathiyas and adolescents from 10 nearby panchayats participated in the event organised on the theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”. The event provided a platform to the young minds to express their thoughts and engage in discussions about leveraging digital tools for sustainable development.

During the programme, adolescents shared their views and ideas on how digital advancements can be harnessed to drive positive change, reflecting the event’s focus on empowering youth through digital innovation.

The celebration highlighted the importance of digital literacy and responsible internet use, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among the youth.