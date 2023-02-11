Tata Steel featured among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2023 by Great Place to Work

Tata Steel has been acknowledged as one of India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing for 2023 for the sixth consecutive year by Great Place to Work. This award recognises the Company’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of high trust, honesty, professional development, and consideration for its workforce. Previously, the Company had received ‘Great Place to Work’ recognition for the sixth consecutive time for its efforts towards building an inclusive and sustainable organisation.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “At Tata Steel, leveraging human capital is a key business imperative and the principle of always putting people first guides the Company’s policies. Our constant endeavour is to foster a work culture that promotes safety, health, diversity, competency enhancement, and the overall well-being of our employees. We are delighted to feature among India’s best manufacturing workplaces and this recognition encourages us to move forward on our journey towards a better tomorrow.”

Based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 50 organisations among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2023 have been recognised. These organisations among other practices particularly excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Tata Steel has always been a pioneer in introducing welfare policies for employees from all walks of life. These initiatives include the onboarding of Transgender persons and Women in core mining operations, Agile Working Models, Extended Maternity Leaves, and benefits for LGBTQ+ partners. The Company has also been at the forefront in the areas of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, incentives and recognition, and performance management. As a leader in progressive people first approach, Tata Steel’s aspiration is to be an employer of choice, taking care of the needs of its diverse workforce.

Great Place to Work, a leading global authority on workplace culture, has been researching employee experience and people management strategies across industries for more than three decades. More than 10,000 businesses from over 60 nations collaborate with the Great Place to Work Institute each year on assessment, benchmarking, and action planning to improve their workplace cultures.