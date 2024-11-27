Tata Steel FAMD Takes the Lead in Water Management with Smart Technology

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27, 2024: Taking significant strides toward sustainable water management amidst growing concerns over the global water scarcity, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) is spearheading innovative efforts to reduce water consumption and enhance water conservation in its mining operations.

Given that mining operations are notorious for their high-water usage and posing a significant threat to water resources, the steel major – in response – has implemented a Smart Water Management system across its operations, leveraging IoT sensors, data analytics, and automation. This advanced system enables real-time monitoring and data collection on water flow, distribution, and consumption, thereby reducing inefficiencies and wastage.

The company has collaborated with Bangalore based industrial water management firm FluxGen Sustainable Technologies and has digitalized its water circuit. Sensors and water meters have been strategically placed throughout FAMD’s infrastructure to gather actionable data. The system’s interactive web and mobile applications provide real-time insights, enabling timely corrective actions. This ensures efficient water usage and minimizes dependency on scarce resources.

Highlighting the unwavering efforts of the company towards efficient water management, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD said, “As we all know that water is a precious finite resource, its management is very much crucial. Continuing with our commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible resource management we are doing our bit in sustainable water management and optimizing water consumption. We have undertaken numerous innovative measures leveraging technology and are exploring more possibilities in this direction.”

In addition to optimizing water usage, Tata Steel is devoted to managing water quality.

The company has installed a robust Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with a 4500 KL/hr capacity at its Sukinda Chromite Mine to treat industrial discharge and surface runoff. The company also has 380 KL/hr capacity ETP at its Saruabil and Kamarda Chromite Mines. Additionally, it is also coming up with another ETP of 1200 KL/hr capacity at Saruabil Chromite Mine.

The ETPs ensure that water discharged meets the stringent standards set by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and is reused for horticulture and dust suppression.

Real-time monitoring of water quality at the company’s mines is facilitated by a data communication system linked to sensor-based analyzers for Cr+6, Total Suspended Solids (TSS), and pH levels.

Additionally, Tata Steel has engaged a NABL-accredited third-party agency for comprehensive

environmental monitoring, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

In addition to the above, a 1000 KLD sewage treatment plant (STP) with facilities of grit chamber, aeration network, setting tank, pressure filter, activated carbon filter, chlorination, desludging with sludge drying bed has been set up to treat the entire domestic discharge of the Sukinda Chromite Mine colony. The STP is in operation to meet all the water quality norms prescribed by the Board and the treated water is used for plantation and gardening purposes.

Furthermore, the company has minimised water consumption at its Ferro Alloys Plant (FAP) in

Joda, by developing innovative solutions to conserve water.

Recycling treated effluent and scrubber pond water, the Plant has reduced water usage by over 40%, achieving substantial cost savings and minimizing environmental impact.