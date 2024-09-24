Tata Steel Employees Visit Old Age Home, Donate Essential Supplies

Bhubaneswar, September 24, 2024: Reiterating commitment towards community service, employees of Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) visited city based old age home Sneha Mandira Bruddhashram today and provided ration supplies, fruits and toiletries as part of the company’s ongoing Employee Volunteerism Programme.

The employees spent quality time interacting with the elderly residents, listening to their stories, and offering comfort and companionship. This volunteer activity is part of the company’s wider efforts to foster a culture of giving back to the community.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, said, “Through our Employee Volunteerism Programme, we aim to create meaningful connections with the community and contribute to the well-being of those in need. We believe that every small act towards compassion makes a significant impact.”

The donation included essential items such as rice, lentils, oil, sugar, toiletries, and a variety of fruits, ensuring that the senior citizens have access to nutritious food and hygiene products. The inmates expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the thoughtful act and the time spent with them.

Tata Steel’s Employee Volunteerism Programme has a long-standing tradition of supporting various social causes, from health and education to environmental sustainability. This visit to the old age home underscores the company’s dedication to positively impacting society through collaborative efforts between the organization and its employees.

The initiative is a testament to Tata Steel’s philosophy that businesses must serve the community and build a better tomorrow, not just for their employees and stakeholders, but for society at large.