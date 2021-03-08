Tata Steel celebrates Women’s Day at Joda

Joda: Commemorating International Women’s Day, Tata Steel along with Tata Steel Foundation saluted the indomitable spirit of women through a series of activities across Joda on Monday.

The celebrations started with a mega function named ‘Jagruti’ held at Vocational Training Centre, Joda in which Ms Sujata Patnaik, Trustee, Shridi Sai Seva Samiti and a renowned social worker of the region graced the occasion as chief guest along with Dr Suchismita Das, Officiating CMO, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and Ms Vinita Singh, Vice-President, Spandan Mahila Samiti.

On this occasion, the dignitaries felicitated 22 women from the region for their contribution towards fighting COVID-19 and supporting the community during the pandemic. As part of the felicitation, apart from an appreciation certificate, the women were also given gifts. The event concluded with felicitation of Ms Sujata Patnaik and Dr Suchismita Das for their outstanding efforts towards community during the pandemic. It may be noted here that that Ms Sujata Patnaik is among the first few in the region who started providing meals to the underprivileged through Municipality during the pandemic at Joda.

It may be noted here that due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, only 22 women were felicitated at VT Centre, while 92 women including Aanganwadi workers and helpers will be felicitated in similar ceremonies to be held at different locations later in the week.

Similar celebrations were also organised at Bichakundi, FAP, Joda, Khondbond and Guruda. At Bichakundi, Mr Amit Kumar Dubey, Head, Manganese Group of Mines graced the occasion as chief guest and felicitated the winners of various competitions including quiz, rangoli and pot painting that was organised earlier in the day. Apart from this, plantation was also done by the dignitaries as part of the celebrations.

At FAP, Joda, the celebrations started with plantation followed by an interaction of women employees with Dr Suchismita Das, Officiating CMO, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and Mr G P Sahu, Head, FAP, Joda. Winners of various competitions held earlier were also felicitated on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, appreciation certificates were also given to all women employees including doctors and nurses of Tata Steel Hospital, Joda for their contribution to the society during the pandemic.