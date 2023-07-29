Tata Steel celebrates 119th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel paid rich tribute to the visionary leader and its former Chairman Bharat Ratna JRD Tata on his 119th birth anniversary across its operating locations in Odisha. Employees, their family members, and vendor partners of Tata Steel and its group companies paid floral tribute to the visionary leader at its plants, mines and other offices. The enduring legacy of JRD Tata continues to inspire the company to be a sustainable, and profitable entity, upholding excellence through integrity in all its endeavors.

The Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) left an indelible mark on this special occasion by organizing a cross country race at the Berhampur University ground in Gopalpur where more than 300 youngsters participated. Shri Chandrasekhar Sahu, Hon’ble MP, Berhampur and Shri Bikram Kumar Panda, Hon’ble MLA, Berhampur graced the occasion and flagged off the run.

At the Bhubaneswar office of the Company, Debashis Jena, Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel along with other officials, paid homage to the legendary JRD Tata by offering floral tributes. At the Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC), Kalinga Stadium, Rajiv Seth, Project Director, Debashis Jena , Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel, cadets of HPC and staff, dignitaries including David John, Director of Hockey and former HPC Manager of Hockey India, and Rupinder Pal Singh, ace drag flicker, paid homage to the visionary industrialist.

The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC has been organizing a Friendship Hockey Match since 2022 on this occasion. Today’s match featured two teams, JRD Tata XI (HPC Boys) and DSYS XI, comprising players from the Odisha Hockey Eco System.

At the Kalinganagar plant in Jajpur district, a Run-a-thon was organised where more than 800 employees and their family members participated. Besides a plantation drive and a blood donation camp were also organised. Similarly, at the Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, officials of the plant paid floral tribute to JRD Tata. Employees of Nellachal Ispat Nigam Limited also paid homage to JRD Tata in the plant and in the housing colony. Various sports competitions were organised among family members of the employees and a quiz competition for school children of nearby schools was also organised in JRD’s honour.

The celebration of JRD Tata’s birth anniversary echoed across various operational locations of Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) in Bhubaneswar, Chromite mines in Sukinda, FAP plant in Bamnipal, Jajpur and Athgarh where senior officials, employees, and workers paid tribute to the legend. At Joda, homage was paid to JRD at Joda East mine, Khondbond mine, Manganese Group of Mines, Bichakundi, and Ferro Alloys Plant, Joda. To engage and educate the students, a quiz program was organized. Additionally, sapling distribution, quiz competitions, and various other activities were conducted at the operational units of the company to mark the occasion.

In commemoration of the 119th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata, officials and staff at the Subarnarekha Port office in Balasore honoured the legendary figure with floral tributes.

As Tata Steel pays homage to the exceptional vision and legacy of JRD Tata on his 119th Birth Anniversary, the company’s commitment to his principles remains steadfast. JRD Tata’s influence continues to shape Tata Steel’s journey toward excellence.