Tata Steel BSL dedicates a mobile health care unit to 3 villages in Sundargarh district

Kalmanga: Tata Steel BSL has dedicated today a mobile primary health care unit in Kalmanga village in Sundargarh district which will give service to 3 adjoining villages.

Smt Reena Rani Kumudei, Chairperson, Koida Panchayat Samiti, joined as the Chief Guest and flagged off the mobile unit in presence of Shri Dibyahas Ray, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Tata Steel BSL.

Commending Tata Steel BSL for the initiative, Smt Reena Rani Kumudei said, “the mobile medical care unit will be of great service to the remote villages of the area as they will get doorstep health care. She urged the villagers to make best use of the facility.”

Thanking the public representatives and the local villagers for their cooperation, Shri Ray said, “ this is our first intervention in the health care service for the area. Going forward we will have many such socio-economic initiatives under our CSR programme for the villages.”

Launched as part of the steel major’s CSR initiatives, the mobile unit is expected to benefit more than 2000 villagers living in Kanu Sahi and Kalmang villages of Malda Panchayat under Sundergarh District and Gandalpada village under Goali Panchayat of Keunjhar District. The mobile health care unit will visit the three villages as per the prescribed schedule to provide health care at the doorsteps of villagers and spread awareness about preventive measures for the various diseases.

Smt Santoshi Mahakud and Smt Shrimati Dehuri, the ward members of Kalmanga, executives from the CSR department of Tata Steel BSL Shri Ashutosh Das, Shri Sanjay Sardar, Ms Renuka Singh, Ms Sagarika Satpathy and the villagers were present on the occasion.