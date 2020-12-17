Tata Steel BSL Bags Prestigious Energy & Environment Foundation Global Sustainability Award 2020

Narendrapur: Tata Steel BSL has bagged the prestigious “Energy and Environment Foundation Global Sustainability Award 2020” in Platinum Category. The award was presented during the 11th World Renewable Energy Technology Congress 2020 and 4th World Water Summit & Expo 2020 on December 16, 2020 held virtually.

Tata Steel BSL received this award for outstanding contributions, commitment, and actions that have made a positive impact on the environment.

Mr. Keith Pitt MP, Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia, Government of Australia; Mr. U P Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India; Mr. Barry O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australian High Commission in New Delhi; Mr. Anil Razdan, Former Secretary of Power, Government of India; and Dr Anil Garg, CEO, Energy And Environment Foundation were present for the award function. Mr Subodh Pandey, Chief Operating Officer of Tata Steel BSL received the award on behalf of the company.

Thanking the organisers for this prestigious award, Mr. Pandey, said, “Tata Steel BSL has always strived to demonstrate best practices to address emerging environmental challenges in a comprehensive manner. This recognition will go a long way in encouraging us to work harder on innovative green solutions to reduce our carbon foot-print and contribute for a sustainable and cleaner future”.

Tata Steel BSL’s interventions in areas like reducing energy consumption and CO2 emission, improvement in ambient air quality in and around its plants, water conservation, solid waste management, etc. have been highly appreciated by the jury. Successful commissioning of coke dry quenching system in Coke Oven # 2 and 250 tonnes per hour (TPH) gas fired boiler in power plant, increase in clean power generation to 86% from 40%, reduction in overall fuel rates in blast furnaces, increase in scrap charging in steel melting shop and reduction of specific coal consumption in DRI are some of the major initiatives on the environment front.

Besides technological improvements like power supply of ESP (Electrostatic precipitator) using high-frequency transformer rectifier, micro pulse-based rectifier, increasing percentage of green cover across operations using Miyawaki method of rapid afforestation, reuse of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) water in DRI and Sinter plants to replace consumption of fresh water have also helped in reducing company’s specific water consumption and contributed to the greater environmental cause. Installation of a scientifically designed High Density Poly Ethelene (HDPE) lined pond of capacity 50,000 m3, the successful trial of Ultraviolet (UV) reactor technology for cyanide mitigation and increased use of LD slag in sinter making and other various industrial applications and 100% utilization of fly ash have also taken the sustainable journey of the steel major a notch higher. Tata Steel BSL stays committed to a greener tomorrow.

Related

comments