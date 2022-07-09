Tata Steel announces new contest celebrating inclusivity – QUEERious

Mumbai : Tata Steel announces the launch of QUEERious, a first-of-its-kind case study competition in India, which aims to enable students to participate in the inclusion of LGBTQ+ to the corporate world by sharing their ideas and engaging in a live internship with Tata Steel.

QUEERious is a unique platform that offers opportunities to young minds from the LGBTQ+ community to add value and bring their best talent to work. It not only looks at acquainting youngsters with professional experiences, in an inclusive, diverse, and competitive setting but also provides them an opportunity to build a workplace that they would want to become future employees of.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “At Tata Steel, diversity & inclusion is not a choice, but a way of life! Acknowledging and valuing differences bring us together, fostering a thriving workplace. It is indeed fulfilling to be able to encourage young minds from the LGBTQ+ community and enable them to participate in the inclusion of LGBTQ+ to the corporate world. We are attempting to establish a new paradigm through QUEERious, which we believe will go a long way toward realising the tenets of diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.”

Registrations are currently underway for QUEERious, which will be conducted in two rounds. In Round 1, a case study will be shared with the participants over mail, on which they will be required to share responses in a presentation format. In Round 2, the selected candidates from Round 1 will be invited to give a detailed presentation on the problem statement. Details for Round 2 will be communicated post the Round 1 result declaration.

The competition is open only to the students from the LGBTQ+ community, in the pre-final year, final year, and of the batch of 2021. Interested candidates pursuing graduation and post-graduation (of any stream) can apply.

Registration link of the competition: https://xathon.mettl.com/event/QueeriousHackathon.

The Tata Steel workplace is built on merit and diversity. The Company has made conscious efforts to build an equitable environment and a diverse leadership team. Across the globe, the teams have a healthy mix of not just gender and age, but also culture, ethnicity, and a myriad of other such aspects. Tata Steel also actively works against stereotypical biases to encourage a culture of meritocracy, with MOSAIC – the Company’s Diversity & Inclusion initiative established in 2015 for Indian operations – leading this vision.