Tata Steel and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) sign an umbrella MoU to pursue strategic technology partnership across multiple technology areas

Mumbai: Tata Steel and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 31, 2022, to pursue strategic technological partnership across multiple technology areas. The MoU was signed in the presence of T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, and Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The objective of this collaboration model is to create first-in-the-world technologies with a global impact on society, industry, and the innovation ecosystem.

The MoU signing ceremony was conducted virtually, with over a hundred attendees, including Vice President, Technology and New Materials Business, Tata Steel, senior executives of Tata Steel, Director National Metallurgical Laboratory, and other Directors & eminent scientists of CSIR.

On the occasion, T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “The association of Tata Steel with institutions of eminence like CSIR goes back a long way given the mutual goals and complementary capabilities. Tata Steel intends to be an industry leader in technology and do deeper work on opportunities in the value chain to realise the vision of a green future and contribute to nation-building. We look forward to working together with CSIR for mutual benefit and for the benefit of the country.”

CSIR is a key collaborative entity of the Government, offering diverse competencies in industrial research. While there have been select project-based one-to-one collaborations of Tata Steel with individual CSIR entities such as National Metallurgical Laboratory and Central Electro Chemical Research Institute, there is potential to better leverage overlapping competencies of CSIR institutes through an umbrella collaboration model. Tata Steel and CSIR strive to tap this attractive alliance opportunity and be the front runner in developing and deploying diverse breakthrough technologies.

On the occasion, Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR, said: “CSIR shares a very strong relationship with the Indian industry and especially with the Tata House since the time of JRD Tata. Today, we see a further strengthening of this bond, reaffirming our faith in the joint commitment to address problems that confront humanity in the future.”

Tata Steel intends to leverage this collaboration opportunity with CSIR to develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies in critical areas like Hydrogen, Coatings, Energy, and Medical Materials. This partnership will help the Company further its pursuit of sustainable breakthrough technologies in the materials domain, accelerate digitalisation in the manufacturing sector and lead the steel industry’s transformation journey towards sustainable decarbonisation.