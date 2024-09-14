Tata Salt: Reinforcing the Importance of Iodized Salt this National Nutrition Week

Bhubaneswar, 13 September, 2024: Since its launch in 1983, Tata Salt has been instrumental in India’s fight against iodine deficiency, a public health challenge that once affected millions. As the first national branded iodized salt, Tata Salt set the standard for quality and made iodized salt accessible to households across the country. Over the years, it has become a symbol of trust and well-being, deeply ingrained in the daily lives of millions of Indian families.

Iodine, an essential micronutrient, is required for normal growth, thyroid and brain function. Deficiency in Iodine can lead to health issues like goitre and developmental delays, particularly in children, highlighting the need for continued awareness and consumption of iodized salt.

Tata Salt has been at the forefront of addressing this challenge by ensuring that its salt has the right amount of iodine. This effort has contributed to reducing iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) and supporting public health in India, particularly in young children, where iodine is vital for mental development.

As we observe National Nutrition Week, Tata Salt’s commitment to delivering iodized salt with the right amount of iodine remains crucial. By ensuring that iodized salt reaches every household, Tata Salt plays a vital role in supporting the nation’s nutritional health. Its ongoing efforts continue to contribute to a more resilient India, one salt grain at a time.