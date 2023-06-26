Tata Salt Aims to Create Iodine Awareness with its On-Ground Activities at Jagannath Puri Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Tata Salt, a pioneer and market leader in India’s iodized salt segment, is set to make its presence felt at the prestigious Jagannath Puri Yatra with an immersive consumer engagement initiative, Tata Salt Swasthya Yatra. The event aims to highlight the importance of iodine in children’s mental development and showcase Tata Salt’s superior quality and purity. The Yatra will run for a duration of nine days, and Tata Salt will be actively involved throughout this period.



Tata Salt recognizes the critical role of iodine which is generally known to help in mental development of children. With its unique formulation, Tata Salt provides the right amount of iodine essential for mental development. Additionally, Tata Salt maintains the highest grade of purity, which can be demonstrated live at the event.



Commenting on this exciting initiative, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “We are delighted to bring Tata Salt Swasthya Yatra to the prestigious Jagannath Puri Yatra. As a responsible brand, we understand the importance of mental development in children, and our salt’s iodine content helps plays a crucial role in that. Through this initiative, we aim to educate and create awareness among the masses about the significance of iodine and the purity of Tata Salt. We invite everyone to visit our consumer engagement stall at GT Road and experience the product superiority demonstration first-hand.”



The Tata Salt Swasthya Yatra aims to make a lasting impact by raising awareness about the crucial role of iodine in the mental development of children and promoting healthy living practices. This initiative spans over nine days during the Jagannath Puri Yatra, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to learn about the numerous benefits of Tata Salt. This endeavor aligns with Tata Salt’s dedication to creating awareness about health and wellness, as it seeks to positively influence the lives of millions of people who rely on salt in their daily lives.



Tata Salt invites all participants and visitors of the Jagannath Puri Yatra to join the movement and experience the benefits of Tata Salt first-hand.





